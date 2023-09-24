After a long two weeks on the road, the Green Bay Packers finally returned home to Lambeau Field for a home game this week, as the team is all set to host the New Orleans Saints this afternoon in an NFC matchup. The Packers went 1-1 on their mini road trip, beating the Chicago Bears 38-20 in week one before falling 25-24 at the Atlanta Falcons a week ago.

Coming into town are the 2-0 Saints, who have won their two games by a combined four points. New Orleans brings in an excellent defense that has been on a tear dating back to the middle of last season, but they will be missing one of their key starters at safety as Marcus Maye is suspended for this week’s game.

Will the Packers get back in the win column today in their home opener, or will the Saints spoil the party? Tune in to find out and join us throughout the game today to discuss.