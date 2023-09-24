NFL Week 3 Sunday Schedule & Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday, NFL fans! Today is week three across the NFL and it is a day that should start to help separate teams with real, legitimate Super Bowl chances from those who are just pretenders as a handful of intriguing matchups are on today’s schedule.

Leading things off in the early slate of games are two contests between NFC North and South teams: the Green Bay Packers face the New Orleans Saints, while the Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons. The NFC South is off to a surprisingly good start, with the Saints and Falcons joining the Buccaneers at 2-0; meanwhile, the NFC North has just two wins total, as the Packers and Lions are each 1-1. Will the North show up and prove that the division is better than what it has shown so far through two weeks? Or will the NFC South teams continue their winning ways?

The other two NFC North teams have touch matchups with AFC West franchises this week. The Vikings host the Chargers in a matchup of 0-2 teams; the Chargers rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, but their defense has been abysmal and has allowed the most yards and third-most points in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Bears head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the 1-1 Chiefs, who lost to the Lions on opening night but bounced back with a victory over the Jaguars a week ago.

Tune in for all of this week’s games as we watch all of the action from around the NFL!