NFL Reacts Results: Only 20 percent of fans buy the David Bakhtiari story

We have five new survey results for you this week, including two that come from national polls. Let’s get into it.

It seems like NFL fans weren’t too entertained with the Packers-Falcons game last week. Honestly, that’s understandable. The Packers had a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter, which really only made a few drives feel like they had stakes at the end of the game. Unfortunately, those drives all broke the Falcons’ way.

Nationally, fans seem to be cooling off on the Packers — or are high on the 2-0 Saints. Green Bay is the betting favorite, but most NFL fans are picking New Orleans to pull the road upset on Sunday.

About 17 percent of you lost faith that the team is headed in the right direction, based on last week’s 98 percent approval rating. 81 percent is still a good number, but some of you have had your faith shaken after the Packers’ fourth quarter collapse against the Falcons.

I’m not sure what I believe about the David Bakhtiari situation, but I don’t believe the official story. I brought that up in our weekend open threads post on Saturday.

Apparently, I’m not the only one not buying Matt LaFleur’s quick, short answers on the subject. Four out of five Packers fans think something is up with Bakhtiari, beyond what the team says about him in press conferences.

About three-fifths of Packers fans think that the poor run defense against the Falcons came down to player and coaches. 31 percent placed the blame solely on defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s schemes while only 10 percent place the blame solely on the execution of the players on the field.

