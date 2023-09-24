The 2023 Packers will be a rollercoaster - and that’s okay

If the sting of the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Atlanta Falcons last weekend still hasn’t worn off, there’s something worth keeping in mind: There might be more where that came from.

Maybe curb stomping the Chicago Bears made fans forget, but the Green Bay Packers are still a very young football team (especially on offense) and there are going to be highs and lows along the way.

There are highs and lows, often in the same game, and the loss to Atlanta was a perfect example of that. The Packers offense had been in control all game. Maybe they wouldn’t miss a single beat in the transition between quarterbacks.

Then the fourth quarter started and everyone was reminded again: this is a very young offense and there are going to be growing pains.

Sometimes, those growing pains might cost games.

After looking proficient yet again for the first three quarters of the game, Jordan Love went 0/6 in the final 15 minutes. At a time when the defense couldn’t stop the Atlanta ground attack to save its life, Love and the offense stumbled at the worst possible time.

Then there was the miscommunication that turned a 4th and inches into a 4th and 5 after a false start. To Love’s credit, he took ownership of the flub after the game but alas, the Packers never moved the chains in the 4th quarter and Atlanta left the field victorious.

Combine that with a delay of game on a field goal late in the first quarter and reality set in for Packers fans about their team. Maybe the Week 1 blowout of the Bears inflated expectations perhaps a bit too high. The NFL can be cruel, and the cruel truth about the 2023 Packers was revealed.

There are going to be mistakes, and some of them might be “bang your head against a wall” worthy.

It’s not all gloom and doom, however. Mistakes aside, Love overall very much looks the part of being at the very least a competent starting quarterback. Jayden Reed shows immense promise in his first two career games. The offensive line held up, even without David Bakhtiari.

Heck, even the much maligned defense has shown promise in certain areas. Quay Walker dropped an interception (as did others including Jaire Alexander), but he’s looking like he’s taken a big step forward in his second year. Devonte Wyatt, the other 2022 first round pick, also looks much improved and gives Kenny Clark a running mate on the defensive line.

Deep down, Packers fans knew they were in for a rollercoaster ride this year. That’s what happens when you have a major infusion of young talent, particularly on offense. It might hinder the team at times this season, but riding out the storm could pay dividends down the road.

Thankfully, the Packers have not looked like they’ve been in over their heads at any given point. The season is only around an eighth of the way complete, but the arrow is at least pointing the right direction.

At this point, that’s really all fans can ask for...as long as the roller coaster can at least stay on the tracks.