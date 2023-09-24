Packers Week 3 Inactives: Everybody is out against the Saints

It's going to be a very different Green Bay Packers team that takes the field in week 3 compared to the one that the coaching staff and front office thought they would have for much of this season. The Packers will be missing a whopping five starters today, as the team announced with their gameday inactives report.

Here's the list of players out for the Packers against the Saints:

C Jaire Alexander

OT David Bakhtiari

LG Elgton Jenkins

RB Aaron Jones

WR Christian Watson

S Anthony Johnson Jr.

S Zayne Anderson

Alexander was a late add to the injury report this week, and the team will likely start rookie Carrington Valentine in his place on the boundary. Meanwhile, Bakhtiari and Jones will miss their second straight games, with Watson sitting out his third.