Filed under:

FOR THE LEAD: Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs connect for the score

By sammwichh Sep 24, 2023, 3:00pm CDT

Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

.@jordan3love ➡️ @RomeoDoubs TOUCHDOWN! #NOvsGB | #GoPackGo : FOX pic.twitter.com/7THJuT36gQ— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 24, 2023
