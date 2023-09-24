Packers open up as home underdogs vs. Detroit Lions in Week 4

According to DraftKings, the Detroit Lions will be one-point favorites when they visit the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football this week. While the Packers have famously been successful against the Lions over the last 30 years, the Lions got the best of Green Bay in their last meeting — when Detroit beat the team in the final week of the 2022 regular season, ending the Packers’ chances to make the playoffs.

This season, the Lions have gone 2-1 in their three games. In Week 1, the Lions left Kansas City with a one-point win against the Chiefs — who were without both tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones. In Week 2, Detroit lost an overtime game against the Seahawks, but they bounced back in Week 3 with a 20-6 victory against the Falcons — the same team that beat the Packers last week.

Injuries should be a massive factor in this matchup, as the Lions should have a significant advantage in the offensive run game. Detroit has one of the best offensive lines in the league and the Packers just gave up 200-plus yards against the Falcons last Sunday.

The injury question marks for Green Bay are running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and cornerback Jaire Alexander, all preferred starters on this year’s squad. Of those six players, five of them didn’t suit up against the Saints this week for the Packers — with the exception being Campbell.

Key an eye out for the injury report this week, as this game should be a close one. In an accelerated week, with limited time for recovery, who is in or out could be the difference in the game.