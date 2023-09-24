The Repack: Packers make up a 17-point deficit against the Saints

Acme Packing Company’s Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda take you through the highs and lows of the Green Bay Packers’ 18-17 win against the New Orleans Saints in the Packers’ home opener. The Packers were shorthanded, with about half of their cap space unavailable to play in this game, but some of those players were likely held out with next week’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions in mind. Unless Green Bay thinks it can overcome another 17-point fourth-quarter deficit, hopefully, a few more of those players will suit up against the Lions on Thursday.

The Saints’ “historical” defense was able to keep the Packers out of the end zone until the fourth quarter, but the dam broke for Green Bay’s scoring in the final 15 minutes of the game. Meanwhile, New Orleans’ offense only managed to score three points after their first drive of the game, in part due to quarterback Derek Carr going down with an injury on a Rashan Gary sack.

AJ Dillon still can’t get more than two-ish yards a pop. Royce Newman played better than expected. The Packers’ practice squad call-ups came in clutch. Alontae Taylor is a very good cornerback. You get to hear all that and more from Western and Mosqueda in this episode.

Timestamps

5:41: Injury update

14:18: Offensive vibe check

35:12: Defensive vibe check

49:55: Special teams vibe check

