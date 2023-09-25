 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MNF Week 3: Picks and game info for Eagles-Bucs and Rams-Bengals

A recent Super Bowl rematch is on the calendar tonight.

By Evan "Tex" Western
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Rams at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tonight, NFL fans get another Monday Night Football doubleheader to enjoy, wrapping up the craziness that was week 3. Tonight’s games include a recent Super Bowl rematch and a matchup of 2-0 NFC teams.

Here are tonight’s game details and APC’s picks for both contests.

Game 1: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Channel: ABC
Kickoff time: 7:15 PM Eastern
Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Game 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel: ESPN
Kickoff time: 8:15 PM Eastern
Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

APC Game Picks

