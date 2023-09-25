MNF Week 3: Picks and game info for Eagles-Bucs and Rams-Bengals

Tonight, NFL fans get another Monday Night Football doubleheader to enjoy, wrapping up the craziness that was week 3. Tonight’s games include a recent Super Bowl rematch and a matchup of 2-0 NFC teams.

Here are tonight’s game details and APC’s picks for both contests.

Game 1: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Channel: ABC

Kickoff time: 7:15 PM Eastern

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Game 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel: ESPN

Kickoff time: 8:15 PM Eastern

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

APC Game Picks