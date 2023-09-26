Week 4 Pack-A-Day Podcast Collab: Notes from Packers-Saints

Pack-A-Day Podcast’s Andy Herman and Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda once again joined forces to break down the Green Bay Packers’ second win of the season. Overall, the Packers looked like a young but talented team, as they racked up drive-killing penalties early on in the game before their 18-point rally to make up their 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Due to the stacking injuries on the roster, the Packers only had one single healthy scratch on Sunday. Following the injuries to inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and left guard Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay might not even be afforded that healthy scratch against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Herman and Mosqueda talk through all of the injury possibilities, including potential call-ups from the practice squad, in this week’s episode.

Timestamps

2:10: General thoughts on Packers-Saints

8:30: How did Jordan Love play?

14:00: Injuries are stacking up

28:45: Dontayvion Wicks!

35:00: The change on the defensive line

42:30: A lookahead at Packers-Lions

