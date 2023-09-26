Packers Injury Update: Jones, Watson trending toward playing

The Green Bay Packers received some positive injury news on Tuesday. In the sea of injuries that the team has already sustained, receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), right tackle Zach Tom (knee), cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) and cornerback Carrington Valentine (biceps) went from projected non-participants on Monday to limited participants on Tuesday, a sign that their injury statuses are trending in the right direction.

Beyond that group of four, running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) were also limited participants in practice today. The players who remain non-participants in practice are left tackle, David Bakhtiari (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring).

Second Packers - Lions injury report. Both Tom and Valentine practiced in a limited capacity. pic.twitter.com/dyn5FyVzhG — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) September 26, 2023

The Packers’ players seem confident that a few of their teammates can push through injury to play on Thursday Night Football this week against the Detroit Lions. According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, receiver Romeo Doubs stated, “We’ll have 33 back,” in the locker room after practice today. 33 refers to Jones’ jersey number. Jones has been held out of games since his Week 1 hamstring injury, but the television broadcast crew last week stated that Jones was very close to suiting up against the New Orleans Saints.

Watson is also hopeful to make his 2023 debut, telling Schneidman, “That’s the plan,” when asked if he’ll be on the field against the Lions. Watson injured his hamstring in the week between the final preseason game and the first week of the regular season.

Injuries will be a massive factor in the game. While Jones and Watson seem to be trending toward playing, there might still be several other injury-replacement starters on Thursday. Bakhtiari and Tom might be replaced by Rasheed Walker and Yosh Nijman. Jenkins might be replaced by Royce Newman. Campbell might be replaced by Isaiah McDuffie. Alexander might be replaced by Valentine, who if still injured will be replaced by practice squadder Corey Ballentine.

Yeesh.

Keep an eye on the injury report on Wednesday, as that will be when the team has to officially give players a status going into the game.