Reporting as Eligible, Week 3 - No Leap ‘Til Detroit

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and JR discuss the thrilling comeback win! The early struggles! The late successes! The monstrous pass rushes. And of course, the awful, awful running backs.

How good or bad was Love in this game, and what does that mean against a pretty good Saints’ defense, and what does it mean going forward? And is Joe Barry starting to get it after shutting down a team despite substantial secondary injuries? And who is better between Wicks, Reed, and Doubs? And why was NOT doing the Lambeau Leap the secret play of the game?

The guys also go over the brilliant decision to go for two, and the brilliant decision to pick on a former Packer over and over, before moving on to a quick preview of the upcoming Thursday night tilt with the Lions for control of the division. Plus, listener questions, and the fate of SUBSECTION, all on an all new episode of RAE.

