Pick the top play from the Packers’ Week 3 win over the Saints

First Bears blowout, check. First miraculous comeback, check. Jordan Love is going through the Green Bay rite of passage rather quickly, this weekend leading the Packers to an 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints for his first victory at Lambeau Field. In a sloppy game characterized by penalties, rookie mistakes, and inaccuracy from both quarterbacks, Jordan Love rose above the home crowd boos and delivered a fourth quarter to remember.

The All-PI Offense shined once again in the fourth quarter with multiple chunk plays off Saints mistakes. Love and co. capitalized by scoring two touchdowns on 80-yard drives in the final 7:00. The defense came up huge in crucial spots, giving up only 10 points. Derek Carr and Jameis Winston felt the heat all day long, as the duo was sacked a combined four times, three coming from Rashan Gary on a limited snap count. Three games in, it’s possible that both he and Kenny Clark are putting together their best seasons as pros. Only 11 months removed from an ACL tear, “Bane” Gary may be better than ever. That should put fear into the hearts of Gotham, er, the NFC North.

On the injury front, the Packers’ injury report post game would have you believe a runaway train ripped through Lambeau. Three starters were added to the report: linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), tackle Zach Tom (knee), and safety Carrington Valentine (bicep). Campbell was listed as a DNP for Tuesday’s walkthrough while Tom and Valentine fortunately recorded limited practices.

With a crucial Thursday night divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions ahead, the Packers will need as much help as they can get. But for now, let’s take a look at the top plays of the week 3 comeback.

Rashan Gary shuts down a Saints drive

After an abysmal three quarters on offense, the Packers began showing signs of life in the second half. Halfway through the third quarter, a 12 play, 82-yard drive stalled deep in New Orleans territory on a missed connection to Patrick Taylor. From that point on, the Packers scored on every drive. A 46-yard drive put them on the board with three points, and momentum was theirs to grab.

On the Saints’ response drive, a blatant Michael Thomas hold put the Saints in 1st & 14, and Rashan Gary handled the rest. The fifth-year edge swatted right tackle Landon Young’s hands away before ripping through to reach Jameis Winston and send the crowd into a frenzy. The Saints were unable to convert after a 2nd & 22 and punted to the Green Bay 20 yard line. This marked the first three-sack game of Gary’s career.

Love to Reed in the clutch

The next drive, the Packers benefitted from not one, but two pass interference penalties that brought them down to the New Orleans 13-yard line. After a Jayden Reed completion and a few unsuccessful end zone attempts, Love made Demario Davis Miss and punched in the Packers’ first touchdown on a gorgeous zone read. He followed it up by proving correct Matt LaFleur’s decision to go for 2, buying time and surveying the field before finding Samori Toure for the conversion.

The next Saints drive ended just as the previous few had, with a Trevor Penning mistake and a punt. Love and the offense had five minutes to win the game in his first ever start at Lambeau. No pressure. After taking off for a 24-yard scramble for the second week in a row, the Packers were set up in Saints territory. Love then threw what is possible the signature throw of his young career. His budding connection with Jayden Reed proved fruitful as Love dropped it in a bucket over Alontae Taylor and into Reed’s outstretched arms.

Romeo Doubs ties it up

Just three plays later, Jordan Love finished a chapter of this fairytale finish. On 3rd and 3 from the Saints’ 8-yard line, Love gave the world a reason to believe with a great back shoulder touchdown throw to Romeo Doubs that looked routine thanks to a fantastic reaction by Doubs. The Packers made it a point to target former Green Bay defensive back Isaac Yiadom all day and the move paid off big time here. The Saints would miss a 46-yard field goal to take the lead on the ensuing drive, giving the Packers the 18-17 victory and a 4th quarter comeback for the ages.

That's it for this week's top plays! We have a short turnaround with a Thursday Night matchup against the Lions