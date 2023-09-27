Packers Reacts Survey Week 4

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re going to have a quick turnaround on this week’s survey, so you all can have the results before the Packers’ Thursday Night Football showdown with the Lions. Let’s get into it.

Question 1: Which defensive injury worries you the most for TNF?

The options here are cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (back) and Carrington Valentine (biceps) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle). I chose to include Valentine here, as his injury — coupled with Alexander’s — could lead to Corey Ballentine making the start at cornerback off of the practice squad. As of Tuesday’s injury report, Alexander and Valentine were limited participants while Campbell was a non-participant in practice.

Question 2: Which offensive injury worries you the most for TNF?

Have you realized that the Packers are extremely injured already after just three football games?

The options here are running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee). Jones and Watson were limited participants in practice on Tuesday, while Bakhtiari and Jenkins remained sidelined.

Personally, I’m leaning Jones here. The difference between the offense when Jones was on the field in Week 1, despite the fact that it was against the Chicago Bears, compared to when the other Green Bay backs are on the field is very stark. Hopefully, Jones can suit up this week.

Question 3: Who do you expect to win on TNF?

This one is simple: Packers, Lions or uncertain. I’ve picked the Packers to win every game up to this point in the season, but I think this is the first game where I lean for them losing. They’re a young, but talented, team that is making a lot of mistakes on the offensive side of the ball right now. Add the injury and short-week multiplier and it’s tough to take them here.