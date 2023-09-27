For Cheddar or Wurst: A Battle Royale for the NFC North and we’re not Lion

The Green Bay Packers’ comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday was so epic fans really deserve a full week to celebrate it.

Unfortunately, the NFL scheduling gods had a different plan.

In the premiere episode of the second season of For Cheddar or Wurst, Lindsay Hansen and Kris Burke take one brief final look back at the first big feather in Jordan Love’s cap but attention has to shift quickly.

The Packers are set to face off against the Detroit Lions tomorrow night at Lambeau Field in a game that will give the winner the early edge in the race for the NFC North title. The Packers are defying expectations so far but the same could be said about Detroit.

Is this the week Aaron Jones and Christian Watson return to the lineup? What does a potentially weakened Lions offensive line mean for Kenny Clark and the Green Bay pass rush? Will Dan Campbell finally snap and actually eat someone’s kneecap?

It’s set to be a special night in Titletown on Thursday night and Kris and Lindsay have you covered to get you ready for the big game between two division rivals.

It’s a new era this year in Green Bay but one thing remains consistent. Packers fans are behind their team and their faith will never waver.

For Cheddar or Wurst.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.