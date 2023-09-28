Packers vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Three weeks into the 2023 NFL season, there is a clear demarcation between the teams that might be good in the NFC North and the teams that appear to be definitely bad. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are 0-3, but the two potentially high-quality teams, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, sit at 2-1.

The latter two teams are set to meet this week in an early-season Thursday Night Football matchup that should set the tone for the divisional title race down the stretch. Last season, the Lions swept the Packers, doing so for the first time since 2018. In recent years, these teams have been streaky against one another; the Lions have a 3-game winning streak, but before that the Packers won five in a row, a streak that in turn followed after a 4-game stretch for the Lions in 2017 and 2018.

The Packers will surely look to put an end to the Lions’ current streak this week, but they will do so as home underdogs. Detroit enters this game as narrow favorites, despite the game taking place at Lambeau Field.

An interesting note is that these two teams will play both of their 2023 matchups on Thursdays. The rematch will happen in late November, with the Packers visiting the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Here are the details for this week 4 matchup.

WHO?

Detroit Lions (2-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Thursday, September 28th, 2023

7:15 PM Central Time

HOW?

TV & Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Alternate local channels: NBC 26 (Green Bay), FOX 6 (Milwaukee)

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM 83 or 225

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Lions favored by 1.5 points

Over/under total: 46

2022 Games

Week 9: @Lions 15, Packers 9

Week 18: Lions 20, @Packers 16

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular Season: Packers lead 103-75-7

Playoffs: Packers lead 2-0