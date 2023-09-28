Packers vs. Lions Week 4 Picks: Predicting Thursday Night Football

Tonight, the Green Bay Packers face off with the Detroit Lions in a big early-season NFC North battle on Thursday Night Football. Currently, this game carries a narrow point spread in favor of the visiting Lions, with the Packers sitting as 2-point underdogs as of Thursday morning.

That spread has opened up slightly, as the Lions were favored by 1.5 points for much of the week. That may be a result of the Packers ruling out David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins on Wednesday and reports on Thursday that Jaire Alexander is expected to miss tonight’s game.

Still, the Packers are likely to have some reinforcements coming in. Christian Watson and Aaron Jones are expected to play tonight, which should help the offense find some more consistency compared to their recent results.

Will the Packers overcome that two-point margin in tonight’s game or pull an outright upset victory? APC’s writers have our predictions here and tune in tonight to see who ends up being correct.

APC Picks (odds via DraftKings sportsbook)