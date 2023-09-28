There appears to be good news coming for the Green Bay Packers today. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are expecting wide receiver Christian Watson to make his season debut tonight against the Detroit Lions, and Aaron Jones is apparently likely to make his first appearance since week one as well.

The return of these two key players would be a jolt for an offense that has been extremely streaky with neither of them playing over the past two games. The run game in particular has suffered without Jones, while the passing game is showing the lack of a consistent deep threat to challenge opposing safeties.

The injury news keeps coming, however; Pelissero is also reporting that the Lions — who already ruled out one starting lineman and a swing tackle — are also expecting left tackle Taylor Decker to miss the game again, which would leave them without at least three of their top six offensive linemen. That could spell trouble for Jared Goff, particularly if the red-hot Rashan Gary gets going against the Lions’ backups.

Check out these newsworthy items and more in today’s curds as we prepare for Packers-Lions on Thursday Night Football this evening!

