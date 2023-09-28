If you were hoping to have a nice, normal week to celebrate the Green Bay Packers’ thrilling 4th-quarter comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, think again. Instead of having a full week, the Packers have to turn around and play a game tonight on just three days’ rest as they host the Detroit Lions.

The Packers and Lions are the only teams in the NFC North that have won a game through three weeks of the season, with both teams sitting at 2-1 to open 2023. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are each 0-3, which means that the winner of tonight’s game will take a commanding early lead in the race for the division title.

Green Bay will get some offensive reinforcements tonight with Aaron Jones and Christian Watson.

Tune in to Amazon Prime for the game tonight and join us throughout the contest to discuss.