Packers Reacts Results: 45 percent of fans believe Green Bay beats Detroit

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Greetings from a quick turnaround version of SB Nation Reacts this week, as we closed the polls before the Packers’ Thursday Night Football matchup with the Detroit Lions kicks off. Let’s take you through the one national poll and four Acme Packing Company-specific polls that we ran for you this week.

Nationally, fans are taking the Lions in this one. That shouldn’t be that surprising, as Detroit opened up as 1.5-point road favorites and has risen all the way to 2-point favorites in recent hours. The margins are small, but the Lions are unquestionably the favorite.

Half of those of you who lost faith in the team’s direction in Week 2 came back after the Packers’ 18-point rally against the Saints last week. We’re glad to have you back. Remember, this is going to be a rocky season with this young, but talented, roster. Try not to expect much other than “don’t make the same mistake twice” from this squad.

Unfortunately, the player that most fans are worried about missing in this game is cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), who was officially ruled out of action. So was inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), who finished second in this poll. The good news is that Carrington Valentine (biceps), not practice squadders Corey Ballentine or Kiondre Thomas, should start at outside cornerback opposite of Rasul Douglas in this one.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Packers will have running back Aaron Jones back — who received nearly two-thirds of the votes in this poll. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Jones should have a normal workload tonight while receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) should be on a pitch count. The bad news here is left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) has been placed on the injured reserve.

Almost half of Packers fans think that the team will win this Thursday Night Football matchup, but that still leaves 65 percent of fans picking either the Lions or uncertain. This should be a close one. With all the injuries stacked up, this should be a one-of-one game that will look very little like when the teams meet up again on Thanksgiving later this season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.