IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Lil Wayne leads the Packers out of the tunnel on TNF By sammwichh Sep 28, 2023, 7:26pm CDT

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Lil Wayne leads the @Packers out of the tunnel @LilTunechi#DETvsGB on Prime VideoAlso available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/zUoTWf7h2y pic.twitter.com/i3WWoRBJpw— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2023
