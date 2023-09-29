If you’re looking for any positives to take away from the Green Bay Packers’ 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, well, good luck. There’s little to be found here or anywhere, and the same goes for inside the walls of Lambeau Field.

Head coach Matt LaFleur held a fiery press conference after the game, and he sounded as angry and upset as he has ever been at the podium. The run defense was a frequent (and deserving) subject of his ire, as Green Bay allowed over 200 rushing yards for the second time in three games, but the offense deserves just as much fire and brimstone.

To wit: Aaron Jones had just six touches in the game, and not a single one before the Packers were already down by three touchdowns. Pitch count or not, that’s unacceptable.

Probably the only positive from this game is that it took place on a Thursday and the Packers play next on Monday Night Football after a full ten days off. Maybe that will give the coaching staff enough time to find some answers before their trip out to Las Vegas.

The offensive line got manhandled on Thursday, particularly early, as Jordan Love took a career-high five sacks. That as much as anything contributed to the offense gaining just 20 yards as of halftime.

Aaron Jones' first carry of the game didn't come until the second quarter, when the score was already 24-3. How does that happen?

Matt LaFleur said the Packers "have to do something different because it's insane to do the same things over and over and expect different results." He was talking about the run defense, but one could say the same thing about Jones' usage.

A week after they showed remarkable resilience in a 4th-quarter comeback win, the Packers got in a much bigger hole early and couldn't dig out of it.

Quay Walker had probably the best game of any Packer on Thursday, and even that was marred by a costly personal foul penalty that set up the touchdown that iced the game away.

