Packers Injury Update: Team ‘hopeful’ Eric Stokes can return to practice this week

On Friday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the team’s injuries following their 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. For the most part, the news was positive.

LaFleur said that running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were on a pitch count against the Lions, claiming that the team wanted “to be careful with them.” Jones had been out since he pulled his hamstring in Week 1, while Watson made his regular season debut yesterday. Jones played 20 snaps (35 percent of the offensive snaps in the game) and Watson played 26 (46 percent.) LaFleur stated that the team is hopeful that the two offensive weapons can be at full force in time for the Packers’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders next week.

Cornerback is a position that is facing a lot of injury questions right now. The team’s number-one corner is Jaire Alexander, who missed the Detroit game with a back injury. When asked if LaFleur thought it would be a long-term injury, he responded, “I sure as heck hope not. We’ll see.” He later added, “We’re not overly concerned long-term.”

LaFleur also mentioned that there’s hope that Eric Stokes, who hasn’t practiced since his season-ending ankle injury in 2022, will be able to practice this week. Stokes is currently on the physically unable to perform list. Whenever he does put on a helmet, the Packers will have a 20-day window to activate Stokes to the 53-man roster.

The head coach also noted that Carrington Valentine, who was on the injury report for a biceps injury, was not pulled out of action last night due to injury. Apparently, the coaching staff made the decision to play Corey Ballentine over Valentine in the second half of the game because Ballentine was better suited for stopping the run.

As if the Packers' offensive line didn't have enough issues, guard Jon Runyan was in a walking boot today. He said he has a sprained left ankle -- although it's not a high-ankle sprain, which leaves him hopeful to play a week from Monday at the Raiders. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 29, 2023

While LaFleur was never asked about right guard Jon Runyan Jr.’s injury, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky did not that Runyan was seen in the locker room with a walking boot. Runyan left Thursday’s game with an ankle injury, which has now been diagnosed as a sprained ankle.

There was no update on tight end Luke Musgrave’s concussion, which knocked him out of action against the Lions. Hopefully, the Packers can use the next few days to get healthy.