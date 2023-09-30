Week 4 NFL Picks: Picking games for a Packers-less Sunday

This Sunday will be the first of three consecutive Sunday's without Green Bay Packers football. The Packers lost on Thursday night in week four, then have an unusually long stretch of time off prior to their week five visit to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football; after that, the team has its bye in week six, meaning that Packers fans have their weekends more open than usual for a lengthy stretch of October.

There is still plenty of football to watch on Sundays, however, as the NFL kicks off its international games this week. The Jaguars and Falcons will meet in London on Sunday morning in the first of several games in London and Germany, which will continue through the next few weeks. In that game, the Jaguars are three-point favorites as the pseudo-home team, playing their annual game in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Check out the picks from Acme Packing Company’s writers for that game and the rest of the games on this week’s schedule below as we get ready for a full day of football.

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.)