The Repack: Recapping Packers-Lions with Next Gen Stats’ Keegan Abdoo

Next Gen Stat’s Keegan Abdoo joined Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda this week to break down what happened on Thursday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Abdoo, armed with analytical insight, also went on to speak on some of the silver linings of the Packers’ season.

One stat that was mentioned in this podcast was Pressure Probability, which uses player tracking to attempt to assign value to pass-rusher’s disruption on any given play. Spoiler alert: Outside linebacker Rashan Gary ranks very high in that metric.

Other topics include the performance of the Packers’ offensive line on Thursday (and the season), context for AJ Dillon’s 2023 campaign so far and what Green Bay’s identity is — on both sides of the ball — through four games. Here’s a surprise for you: The Packers aren’t running as many two-high shell coverages as you’d expect. Green Bay is also blitzing a lot, but not in the ways that you think.

At the end, we hit on the injury updates from head coach Matt LaFleur’s press conference on Friday — which you can read in text form HERE.

Timestamps

0:00: Pressure probability, Rashan Gary and the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line

18:00: How bad has AJ Dillon been this year?

23:00: What is the Packers’ identity right now?

34:00: Anders Carlson: Good?

35:30: Injury updates

