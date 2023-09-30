Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- or off-topic thoughts this weekend down in the comment section below.

Here’s what I’m thinking about:

I don’t know what you can do about it, but I hated seeing so much Honolulu Blue at Lambeau Field on Thursday. I know it probably didn’t swing the game, but it’s still never great seeing a division rival be so well-represented in your stadium after a loss.

I get that it was a Gold Package game. I get the Gold Package people who are frustrated that they’re automatically given a Thursday Night Football matchup that makes for an inconvenient trip. I’m not here to give you solutions. I just think it stinks.