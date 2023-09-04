Join the Acme Packing Company 2023 Survivor Contest

If you ever wanted to test your prognostication powers against the rest of the minds here at Acme Packing Company, do we have an opportunity for you. This season, we’ll be running two separate FREE NFL Survivor contests on the site, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

A survivor contest is a simple game: Each week, you pick a single team to win their game. If the team you choose does win, you advance to the next week. If the team loses or finishes with a tie, you’re out. This continues until there’s a single (or no) survivor remaining. Also, you aren’t allowed to pick the same team twice, so be particular about when you decide to use a team like the Kansas City Chiefs.

Our first contest will begin in Week 1, and it will have a $250 prize for the winner. The second contest will be a “second-chance” opportunity beginning in Week 5 for those who have already been eliminated. The second contest will pay out $100. If there is a tie in either contest, the prize money will be split between the winners.