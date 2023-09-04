The Chicago Bears are favored over the Packers in Week 1

For the first time in a very long time, the Chicago Bears are favorites against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. According to DraftKings, the Bears are one-point favorites at Soldier Field, which means that the Packers would be slight favorites on a neutral field.

This week’s game will mark the first time since 2019, also in Week 1, that the Bears are favorites in this matchup. Since 2009, Chicago has only been favored in 3 of the 28 games between these two teams. The Packers went 2-1 in those games, with the only loss coming in Week 15 of 2018 after Green Bay had already fired head coach Mike McCarthy. By that point in 2018, Joe Philbin was the interim head coach.

This game will be a little different than the typical Bears-Packers matchup, though, as they’re both breaking in young quarterbacks. Green Bay’s Jordan Love has one start under his belt while Chicago’s Justin Fields is looking for just his 6th win in his 26th start. Coming in to assist Fields is receiver D.J. Moore, who the Bears acquired from the Carolina Panthers this offseason in the trade that sent the number one overall pick (used on quarterback Bryce Young) to Carolina.

The point total in this game is set at 43, which is around the league average for an NFL game.

If you want to get in on some touchdown prop action, below is the list of all the Packers who DraftKings list with a +1,000 chance or better to score on Sunday.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

+145: AJ Dillon

+150: Aaron Jones, Christian Watson

+225: Luke Musgrave

+280: Romeo Doubs

+350: Malik Heath

+370: Jayden Reed

+450: Jordan Love

+550: GB Packers D/ST

+850: Samori Toure

An interesting angle here is the health of receiver Romeo Doubs, who missed the preseason finale with a hamstring injury. Doubs was replaced as an outside receiver by undrafted rookie free agent Malik Heath, not Jayden Reed — the second-round rookie who is playing in the slot this season.

The Packers have been coy about Doubs’ status, as neither Doubs nor head coach Matt LaFleur were willing to say much about the injury over the last week. Keep an eye out for the early-week injury report, if you’re going to bet on this edge.