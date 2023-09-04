College football’s newest star doesn’t want to play for the Packers

The biggest football story of the opening weekend of college football was the Colorado Buffaloes upsetting the reigning national championship participant TCU Horned Frogs as over 20-point underdogs in Deion Sanders’ first game as the team’s head coach. The two stars of the game were quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw for a school-record 510 passing yards, and cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, who registered an interception to go along with a 100-yard receiving performance.

Hunter, a former five-star recruit who famously flipped from Florida State to Sanders’ Jackson State on national signing day in 2022, touched on the idea of landing with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL draft during a live stream on Sunday.

Everybody I’ve talked to says I’m going to go to Green Bay. I don’t know why, but Green Bay is cold. I don’t got a problem with the cold. Why do I have to go to Green Bay?

The big question here is who “everybody” is. Is it commenters on his stream? Is it people who have been let know that the Packers are interested in his services? Either way, he doesn’t seem too ecstatic about the idea of being drafted by Green Bay in 2025, which would be the first year that Hunter would be eligible to be drafted into the NFL. That also just so happens to fall in line with when the Packers are going to host the NFL draft, which is expected to bring in hundreds of thousands of football fans to the state of Wisconsin for the week-long event.

I’m not sure if someone has broken the news to Hunter yet, but winter in Boulder, Colorado (population: 108,000) isn’t too different from Green Bay (population: 107,000). Hopefully, Hunter — who played an amazing 151 snaps in Fort Worth on Saturday — can change his tune about the Packers over the next 19 months.