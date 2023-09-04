Your bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season

On this very fine Monday of Week 1 of the NFL season, I wanted to hear what your bold prediction for this upcoming year is. Drop it down in the comments below. This can be about the Green Bay Packers or the league overall.
Here are a few I thought of:
- I think Packers tight end Luke Musgrave is going to break out. Green Bay gave him every opportunity to be on the field with quarterback Jordan Love in the preseason, which is nothing close to the norm for a rookie tight end. I wouldn’t be surprised if he led this strong rookie tight end class in receiving yards this season.
- I think the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have one of the best offenses in the league. Former first overall pick Trevor Lawrence seemed to take that next step as a quarterback in the second half of the season last year and they’ve added receiver Calvin Ridley, who might be a top-10 type of talent at the position.
- I think the New York Jets are going to struggle early. Between how that offensive line looks and the fact that Aaron Rodgers loves to eat his young on the field, I expect a couple of blowups in the first month of the season. I bet they start rolling around November, though, especially if they can make a move at the trade deadline.
- I think the Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa bubbles pop. I just do not think their production matches their talent. At some point, the league is going to “figure them out.”
- Here’s my boldest take: I think Mike Vrabel is going to be the first coach fired. I’ve heard that the ownership there is very overbearing, which led to the firing of general manager Jon Robinson in-season last year. If things go south, things could escalate quickly for the Tennessee Titans.
