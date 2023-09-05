Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers still need big contributions from veterans in 2023

Most of the preseason storylines concerning the Packers have centered around the team’s youth movement. That does make some sense, considering that the Packers are, by one measure, the youngest team in the entire NFL.

But if the Packers are going to go anywhere in 2023, they’ll also need contributions from their veterans. Players like Kenny Clark, Preston Smith, and David Bakhtiari no longer offer the team youth and potential; but even as established players, they have a huge role to play this year, and their ongoing development will have a lot to do with that.

In our first link below, Clark says he doesn’t think improvement and growth are just for young players, and heading into 2023 he wants to continue to add to his game and become the very best he can be.

The annual “can you believe Kenny Clark is only X years old?” discussion has given way to reminders that Clark is entering his eighth season, but he believes he has agreat football still to come.

In what will likely be his only longform interview of the season, Gutekunst weighs in on everything going on with the Packers prior to the 2023 season.

Rodgers spoke exclusively to Bill Huber about his relationship with Love, his hopes for his successor, and what Love needs to do to be great.

Aaron Rodgers also gets a mention as one of the biggest regressors of 2022.

Hey, there’s football on tap for this weekend and the Packers’ defense has its work cut out for them.

It’s worth at least keeping an eye on how Burns’ contract situation plays out since Rashan Gary is also due for a new deal.

