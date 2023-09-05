The ManningCast schedule includes Packers versus Raiders in 2023

ESPN2’s ManningCast simulcast of Monday Night Football will return this season, once again featuring commentary from former Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. The two brothers interview guests during the game, while also giving their play-by-play perspective of what’s happening on the field.

In a tweet from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Twitter/X account on Tuesday, the Mannings announced the nine Monday Night Football regular season games that they’ll record a ManningCast for.

As another NFL season approaches, the Class of 2021’s Peyton Manning is ready to begin a new season of ManningCasts.



Who else will join him remains to be seen



@OmahaProd pic.twitter.com/vQwpFVC1L2 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 5, 2023

Week 1: Bills vs Jets

Week 4: Seahawks vs Giants

Week 5: Packers vs Raiders

Week 7: 49ers vs Vikings

Week 9: Chargers vs Jets

Week 10: Broncos vs Bills

Week 11: Eagles vs Chiefs

Week 13: Bengals vs Jaguars

Week 15: Chiefs vs Patriots

Wild Card: TBD

The ManningCast’s third game of the season features the Green Bay Packers, who will take a trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in Week 5. This game will probably be branded as the first time that former Packers receiver Davante Adams will face off against his former team.

Currently, the Raiders are also dealing with a little bit of drama, as their star pass-rusher Chandler Jones is openly calling for the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler on Instagram. It sounds like all things aren’t great for Las Vegas, as they gear up for the Jimmy Garoppolo era.

The ManningCast has been around for two seasons now, with the Packers being featured on the alternative broadcast in both years. In 2021, the brothers covered the Week 2 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Packers, which featured Brett Favre, Rob Gronkowski, Patrick Willis and Pat McAfee as guests. Last season, they called the game between the Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, which included George Kittle, DeMarcus Ware, Ray Lewis and Lil Wayne as guests. Guests are generally announced the week that games are played.