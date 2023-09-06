Bears safety Jaquan Brisker: ‘I hate Green Bay’

If you thought that the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry would die down a bit now that Aaron “I own you” Rodgers is out of the picture, I have to tell you that Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has other plans. In a press conference on Monday, Brisker had the following to say about Green Bay:

I’m waiting. I’m itching. It’s Packers week, so I know it’s going to be live in the stadium. You know, fans everywhere. It’s going to be loud. People hate Green Bay. I hate Green Bay. So, I can’t wait. They didn’t get to see me last year; They gon’ get to see me this year, though.

Here’s a little correction: The Packers did play against the now second-year second-rounder in 2022, as Green Bay beat Chicago 27-10 at Lambeau Field in Week 2 — when Brisker played 68 defensive snaps in the game. Brisker is correct that he didn’t play the Packers the second time around, as his Bears fell 28-19 to Green Bay at Soldier Field in Week 13, though.

Chicago will open the season as one-point favorites at home against the Packers this year, marking only the fourth time that the Bears will be favorites in the last 29 matchups between the two teams. Over that span, Green Bay has won two of the three games in which they’ve been underdogs.

Just last offseason, Brisker thought enough of the Packers to go on a pre-draft visit to Green Bay. The now safety-needy Packers were unable to land the Penn State product, though, as the team traded up in the second round to secure receiver Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick. Green Bay wasn’t on the clock again until pick #92 (Sean Rhyan), and Brisker was taken by the Bears with the 48th overall pick.

Quickly, the defensive back has gone from a potential Packers draft choice to the author of bulletin board material for the team.