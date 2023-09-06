Reporting as Eligible, Week 1 - Separation Anxiety

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible Paul, Matub, and JR make fun of the Bears while the Cubs draw ever close to the Brewers in the background. Will it bite them? Probably not, because the guys also go through all of the advantages the current Packers hold over the current Bears, at quarterback, offensive line, secondary, running backs, etv. They do go over some possible advantages the Bears can leverage like quarterback running, and not having a rookie kicking at Soldier Field, and DJ Moore, but by and large positivity reigns supreme.

They also discuss parking, proper procedure for making rockets, SQL, and of course, answer all of your wonderful questions, as the regular season gets underway!

