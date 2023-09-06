Packers injury update: Christian Watson misses practice with a hamstring

The Green Bay Packers were without either of their starting receivers in practice on Wednesday, as the team prepares for their season opener against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. Receiver Romeo Doubs has been missing time with a hamstring injury, which kept him out of the preseason finale. The new injury came to Christian Watson, who also missed practice with a hamstring injury.

During the preseason, the next man up as an outside receiver for the Packers was undrafted rookie free agent Malik Heath, who led the team in both receptions and receiving yards this summer. Second-round rookie receiver Jaylen Reed remained in the slot full-time with Doubs out in the third preseason game, but that math might change if both Watson and Doubs don’t dress down for the game in Chicago this week.

Packers Wednesday injury report. It was a hamstring that kept Watson out of practice. Wicks was back and good news is that neither Savage or Campbell is listed. pic.twitter.com/b3PicoQOSv — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) September 6, 2023

Green Bay’s other options at receiver include rookie fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks, who returned to practice today after dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, and second-year receiver Samori Toure. 2023 seventh-round pick Grant DuBose and former draft pick Bo Melton are players who may be called up from the practice squad.

The only other member of the 53-man roster who did not practice on Wednesday was left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is on a “modified” practice schedule that head coach Matt LaFleur stated will hopefully allow the former All-Pro to suit up for every game this season. Bakhtiari has only played in 12 games over the last two seasons, as he recovers from the complications surrounding his 2020 ACL tear.

According to the team’s official injury report, Wicks and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) were limited participants today. Per LaFleur, Gary will be on a “pitch count” to start the season.

On the Bears’ side of the injury report, linebacker Dylan Cole (hamstring) was a non-participant while safeties Jaquan Brisker (groin) and Eddie Jackson (ankle) and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (calf) were limited on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Brisker touched on the Packers-Bears rivalry, stating, “I hate Green Bay.”