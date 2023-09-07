Packers Reacts Survey: How many games will the Packers win this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have four new questions for you, as we approach the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Let’s get into it.

Question 1: How many games will the Green Bay Packers win this season?

I gave you four options here, ranging from 0-6 wins all the way to 13 or more wins. With all my biases on display, I went through every NFL game this season and tried to pin down what I expected every team’s win total would be. The number I landed on with the Packers was 10, which is higher than the number that sportsbooks are currently posting for the team. Maybe I’m just a little more confident in quarterback Jordan Love than the odds makers?

Question 2: Do you want the Packers to trade for Jonathan Taylor?

This one is simple: Do you want the team to pursue the Wisconsin Badger? According to reports, the Packers made a call regarding a trade for him before cutdowns. Now that Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list to start the season, though, he’ll be unavailable to play for the first four weeks of the season. Once he’s able to play games, do you think Green Bay should go after him again?

Question 3: Who would start at receiver if Watson and Doubs are out?

Christian Watson was a surprise addition to the injury report this week when he was added with a hamstring issue. Romeo Doubs, who missed the preseason finale two weeks ago with a hamstring injury, also missed practice on Wednesday. The next man up appears to be Malik Heath, an undrafted rookie free agent, but who should the other outside receiver be if neither can play against Chicago? Will it be Jaylen Reed, who has primarily played in the slot this summer, Dontayvion Wicks or Samori Toure?

Question 4: Will the Packers beat the Bears in Week 1?

Call your shot. Do the Packers start 1-0 or will Bears fans get an unsufferable victory to start the season?