Thursday Night Football, Week 1: Picks and game details for Lions-Chiefs

NBC’s crew of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will open up the 2023 NFL regular season tonight with a matchup between the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. On the surface, it seems odd the league would kick off its season with a team that missed the playoffs in 2022, but the Lions went on a 8-2 run over their last 10 games last season — which leaves many believing that they’re the team to beat in the NFC North this season.

Unfortunately, for the Chiefs, they won’t be in full force for this game. Defensive lineman Chris Jones continues his holdout, which will keep him out of action in this one. Tight end Travis Kelce also hyperextended his knee in practice two days ago, which makes him a game-time decision.

Without potentially two of the Chiefs’ top three players, tonight’s game could easily turn into Patrick Mahomes versus the Lions, as the two-time Super Bowl MVP may have to shoulder the load himself.

Tune in and join us to follow along with tonight’s game, and check out APC’s picks for tonight’s game below.

WHO?

Detroit Lions (0-0) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (0-0)

Odds: Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

WHERE?

Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri

WHEN?

Thursday, September 7, 2023

8:20 PM Eastern

HOW?

TV Broadcast

NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (color)

