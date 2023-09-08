Intercepted: Previewing Packers-Bears with PFF’s Brad Spielberger

To help break down the upcoming Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears preseason opener, Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda was joined by Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger this week on Intercepted.

With a changing of the guard at quarterback in Green Bay, Bears fans seem to think that this is an opportunity to hop on the Packers while they are down. Unfortunately for them, Chicago is just a short favorite at home — implying that the Packers are toe-to-toe with the Bears in a rebuilding year. This game does mark only the fourth time in 29 games (since 2009) that Chicago is favored in this matchup, though.

To try to figure out how this game is going to pan out, Mosqueda and Spielberger touch on all aspects of this matchup, including the new faces that each team has, the most recent injury updates and the expected depth charts for each team.

Timestamps

0:00: How confident are Bears fans in Justin Fields?

4:30: Injury report round up

10:30: Breaking down the Bears’ offense

23:30: Breaking down the Packers’ defense

30:00: Breaking down the Bears’ defense

34:30: Breaking down the Packers’ offense

40:15: Game picks

