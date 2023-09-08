Packers injury update: WR Christian Watson ruled out vs Chicago

According to head coach Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers will be without wide receiver Christian Watson in the season opener. Watson popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with a hamstring injury and hasn’t practiced in any of the three practices the Packers have held this week.

LaFleur stated that he hopes the injury is “just a week-to-week” one. As football fans know, though, hamstrings can linger throughout the season.

The only other player on the Packers’ 53-man roster who was given an injury designation for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears was receiver Romeo Doubs, who is also battling through a hamstring issue. Doubs was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, after injuring his hamstring two weeks ago, but was limited in the final two practices of the week. Officially, he is being called questionable.

When Doubs missed the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, the first injury replacement off the bench was undrafted rookie Malik Heath — not second-rounder Jayden Reed. Reed seems to be exclusively working in the slot for the Packers during his rookie season, which probably means that’s where he’s going to play against Chicago.

Based on the summer rotation, I would assume that Heath replaces Watson in the starting lineup with second-year seventh-round pick Samori Toure stepping up to the plate if Doubs is also ruled out of action.

Without Watson, the Packers’ combined NFL career totals in the receiver room amount to 47 receptions for 507 yards and four touchdowns. If Doubs is out, too, that number drops down to five receptions for 82 yards and a single score — all of which would belong to Toure. Good luck, Jordan Love!

To say the least, a lot of young faces are going to get their first real look at extended NFL action against the Bears. LaFleur, though, doesn’t seem worried, stating that Watson’s absence wouldn’t “alter the plan too drastically,” as the team came into the week knowing about his injury.