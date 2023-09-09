Packers Reacts Results: 80 percent of fans think Green Bay wins this weekend

We have another set of fan poll results for you, as we get ready to see the 2023 Green Bay Packers finally hit the field in a game that matters on Sunday. Let’s get into it.

Nationally, everyone is tuning into The Aaron Rodgers Show in New York. 41 percent of fans believe that Bills at Jets is the game of the week, with just 7 percent saying that it’s Packers at Bears. Still, the Packers will be featured on FOX with the network’s number-one broadcast team, so the game will have eyes on it.

I wanted to group these two results together to show the difference between the national results and the Packers’ fan base. Nationally, the majority of fans are picking the Chicago Bears to beat the Packers on Sunday. Meanwhile, 80 percent of Green Bay fans think they’re going to win the game. If you want to read more non-Packers opinions on the game, check out our 5 Questions with the Enemy article, where we asked a Bears writer about his perspective on the upcoming game.

A little more than half of Packers fans believe this team will end up hovering around .500, which I think is a realistic goal for this team. Green Bay fans tend to be a little bit more on the positive side, though, as 35 percent believe that the Packers will win double-digit games and only 8 percent believe that they’ll win just six or fewer games.

Only about a quarter of Packers fans think the team should actively pursue running back Jonathan Taylor, which is a bit of a surprise to me. I understand that Aaron Jones and/or AJ Dillon could return to the squad in 2024, so the team doesn’t need to call their shot at the running back position quite yet, but I assumed that the Wisconsin Badgers fans would come out in full force for Taylor here. A few weeks ago, Taylor was linked to the Packers when ESPN reported that Green Bay made a trade call for the running back — who is currently in a holdout with the Indianapolis Colts.

Around half of Packers fans believe that rookies Jayden Reed and Malik Heath would start in place of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, if the two starting receivers would miss action this weekend. It has already been announced that Watson is going to be out against the Bears, while Doubs has been listed as questionable. Still, though, a third of fans believe that it will be Samori Toure — not Reed — who would be the next man up behind Heath at the outside receiver position. I would not be surprised if Toure got the nod over Reed, as Reed has been exclusively working in as a slot receiver this summer.