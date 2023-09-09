Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- and off-topic thoughts down in the comment section below this weekend. Here’s what I’m thinking about:

Travis Hunter was on the field for 87% of the offensive and defensive snaps vs. TCU



He played every single defensive snap possible



Colorado Buffaloes Football pic.twitter.com/yK5IHJ22iY — Santana Da Don (@santana_da_don_) September 7, 2023

I cannot believe that Colorado’s Travis Hunter played 139 snaps of football in 100-degree heat in Fort Worth last weekend. I genuinely don’t believe I’ve seen anything like it. Obviously, some players have played on both sides of the ball before, but I can’t remember anything close to what Hunter did last Saturday in the context of modern football.

Not only did Hunter record three PBUs and an interception on defense, but he also had 100 yards receiving. He probably could have had two more touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball, too, if he came down with some tough catches.

I have to believe that playing 139 snaps is unsustainable, but I also didn’t think anyone could have played that many snaps in that type of heat in the first place. He’s one of the more interesting stories in college football to me right now, because it’s really a story about pushing the limit of the human body.