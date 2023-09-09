Week 1 NFL Picks: APC writers like Packers to pull off road upset over Bears

As of Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers remain underdogs heading into their week one game against the Chicago Bears. The Bears carry a 1.5-point edge on the point spread, according to DraftKings, an edge driven largely by the fact that they are the home team in the opening-week contest.

This game will be Jordan Love’s first as the Packers’ preferred starting quarterback, and although it is not his first start overall — he did start one game in 2021 in relief of a COVID-afflicted Aaron Rodgers — it marks a substantial shift for the franchise. That shift is visible in this point spread, as Rodgers-led teams were rarely underdogs against the Bears, even in games that took place at Soldier Field.

Still, Acme Packing Company’s writers are feeling good about the Packers’ chances in this game. Four out of five writers see the Packers winning the game outright and pulling even with the 1-0 Detroit Lions for an early division lead after one week.

Do you agree or disagree with that prediction? Check out all of APC’s game picks for week 1 below and give us your prediction in the poll below.