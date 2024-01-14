NFL announces Divisional Playoff schedule, Packers to play 49ers on Saturday night

With the conclusion of Sunday’s pair of Wild Card games across the NFL, six of the eight teams participating in the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs have been decided. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions both advanced in the NFC bracket on Sunday, with the 7th-seeded Packers upsetting the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 and the Lions holding on for a 24-23 victory at home over the Los Angeles Rams.

That locks in the matchups in the NFC, making the dates and times straightforward in that conference. The Packers will head out west to play the San Francisco 49ers, with that game set to kick off on Saturday night. Then on Sunday afternoon the Lions will host the winner of Monday’s Wild Card finale between the Eagles and Buccaneers.

The AFC schedule is a bit more up in the air thanks to the NFL moving the 7-2 Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills from Sunday afternoon to Monday. The winner of that game will play next Sunday evening, while the Houston Texans, who won on Saturday, will play the early Saturday game next week. However, the other two AFC teams will need to wait for the conclusion of Monday’s game to know when (and in one team’s case, where) they will play.

If the Bills win, that means that all four AFC division winners will have advanced in that bracket. In that case, the Bills would host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the Texans playing in Baltimore on Saturday. However, a Steelers win flips that script, sending Houston to Kansas City while Pittsburgh would play their division rivals in Baltimore.

Check out the schedule below, then be sure to tune in for Monday’s games and get ready to join us at APC next Saturday night to see if the Packers can pull a second straight playoff upset.

Saturday, January 20th

Game 1: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens OR Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN/ABC

Game 2: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Sunday, January 21st

Game 1: Philadelphia Eagles OR Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Game 2: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills OR Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS