If anyone had any lingering questions about Jordan Love after his performance over the second half of the 2023 regular season, those questions should be frozen in the past, like a water bottle in Kansas City on Saturday night. Love delivered a nearly-perfect passer rating in his first playoff game on Sunday, doing so against the Dallas Cowboys’ top-five defense and one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers.

Every week, Love seems to be getting better. In the 48-32 demolition of the Cowboys, he led the Packers on a series of five straight touchdown drives, systematically dismantling Dan Quinn’s defense. It was a combination of good throws in rhythm and incredible improvisational plays, and his arm talent was on display for the entire world to see.

To be sure, the Packers’ offensive line and running game — thanks, Aaron Jones! — helped the offense stay balanced. That and the return of a fully healthy receiving corps gave Matt LaFleur the opportunity to craft a phenomenal game plan to pick apart the Cowboys, but it still required a good performance from Love to succeed.

“Good” doesn’t even begin to describe what the Packers got from their first-year starter.

Now the challenge gets even more difficult. With the win, the Packers earned a trip to play their own playoff nemeses, the San Francisco 49ers. Keeping the Niners’ offense in check and finding a way to repeat this offensive performance will be an even greater challenge than the one they just overcame in Texas on Sunday. But a great quarterback can be the great equalizer in this sport, and no QB is hotter right now than Love.

Matt LaFleur's aggressiveness was on display from the opening coin toss, when the Packers won and elected to receive, and his offense paid off on that choice with a long touchdown drive to get the game started off right.

Love's debut got off to a great start on that opening drive, with a few clutch throws, and he was nearly perfect in his first taste of playoff football.

Jones is no stranger to success against the Cowboys, but he kept up his hot streak with another amazing performance. It was his first 100-yard rushing game in the postseason, though he has had two other games with more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

Give the O-line a ton of credit: Love wasn't sacked and behind Jones' big day, the Packers racked up nearly 150 rushing yards.

While the Packers now head to the Bay Area for next Saturday's game with the 49ers, the Cowboys are facing an uncertain future with Jerry Jones' postgame comments only adding fuel to the fire under Mike McCarthy's seat.

