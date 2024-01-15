The Repack: The Packers’ game plan was perfect versus the Cowboys

Your 13-time World Champion Green Bay Packers made history again on Sunday, as they became the first seventh seed to ever win a playoff game. In this week’s episode of The Repack, Acme Packing Company’s own Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda bask in the greatness of the Packers’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys and discuss what’s next for the team.

It’s hard to understate how impressive Green Bay’s win was. Not only is quarterback Jordan Love red hot, but running back Aaron Jones is on the best stretch of his career — possibly due to the fact that AJ Dillion is out of the lineup. Right tackle Zach Tom, who has been dealing with a finger injury, never surrendered a single pressure to All-World pass-rusher Micah Parsons — who had the lowest pressure rate of any game of his career versus the Packers.

On top of the individual players stepping up, Green Bay’s gameplan was also great on the offensive side of the ball. According to Next Gen Stats, the Packers ran more under-center plays — giving the threat of zone runs to their play-action game — against the Cowboys than any other team in a single game in 2023. Matt LaFleur clearly wanted to threaten Dallas’ box defenders, who often comprised of Dime personnel with six defensive backs on the field.

All and all, it was a 10 out of 10 effort by the offense. Defensively, Joe Barry’s unit allowed the Cowboys to get back into the game late, but a playoff win is a playoff win. Is he going to return to the team in 2024? Our podcast duo discuss all these topics and more in this week’s The Repack.

Timestamps

0:00: The Packers own the Cowboys

8:15: Do you believe?

34:00: Vibe checks

