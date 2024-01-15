Rare performances abound in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

There was no shortage of great performances during the Packers’ 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys. But some of them weren’t merely great. They were among the best performances in team history.

For starters, Jordan Love made his playoff debut in style, posting a 157.2 passer rating. It’s just the 10th time in franchise history a player has had a passer rating above 150 with 20 or more passing attempts. And aside from Lynn Dickey’s great game in the 1982 playoffs, it’s just the second time it’s been done in the postseason. Love would have posted a perfect passer rating for just the second time in franchise history — regular season or postseason in games where players threw at least 20 passes — if not for his late incompletion to Tucker Kraft.

Love did most of his damage throwing to Romeo Doubs, who had a playoff performance for the ages. If that sentence sounds weird to you, I suspect you’re in good company. And so is Doubs, it turns out. His 151-yard outing was just the third time in Packers history a player has had more than 150 receiving yards in the playoffs. He joins Jermichael Finley (159 yards in the Packers’ 2009 shootout against the Cardinals) and Davante Adams (160 yards in the Packers’ win over the Seahawks in the 2019 playoffs) as the only two players to break 150 in the postseason.

Of course, Doubs wasn’t alone in his “destroy the Cowboys” mission. (The Packers beat the Cowboys quite badly, by the way. Just a reminder in case you hadn’t thought about it in a few seconds.) Aaron Jones, playing in his home state of Texas, again reminded Mike McCarthy of the caliber of player he could be. Along with compiling his fourth-straight 100-yard game, Jones became just the fourth Packers player to score three touchdowns in a postseason game and was well on his way to a fourth before Emanuel Wilson popped into the lineup to give Jones a breather in the third quarter. Randall Cobb (in the 2016 playoffs against the Giants), Ryan Grant (2007 playoffs against the Seahawks), and Sterling Sharpe (1993 playoffs against the Lions) were the others.

There were also some rare performances to be found on defense. With his 74-yard interception return for a touchdown, Darnell Savage became just the ninth player in Packers history to record a playoff pick-six. He’s the first to do it since Sam Shields opened the scoring of the Packers’ 2012 playoff loss to the 49ers with a 52-yard interception return for a score.

Finally, Lukas Van Ness became just the seventh Packers rookie to have a sack in the postseason since the statistic became official in 1982. (He’s the eighth if you count Robert Brown’s sack in Super Bowl I.) Van Ness is the first rookie with a postseason sack since Frank Zombo did it in Super Bowl XLV.