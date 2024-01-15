Packers work out 2 pass-rushers following Kingsley Enagbare’s injury

A report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday claimed that the Green Bay Packers believe that Kingsley Enagbare, who has played 41 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this year, has torn his ACL. While head coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t confirm the diagnosis during his Monday press conference, he did reaffirm his statement from Sunday, when he said that it didn’t “look good” for Enagbare — who was seen on crutches after the Packers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Likely in response to Enagbare’s injury, Green Bay brought in two pass-rushers for workouts on Monday. As a reminder, the Packers will be playing the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday — meaning that their off day this week is Monday, not Tuesday. Green Bay typically works out players during their off day.

Per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the outside linebacker prospects that the Packers brought in were Deandre Johnson and Deslin Alexandre, who both have prior experience in the NFL.

Deandre Johnson is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 4.77 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 787 out of 1504 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/jV8fXwDAUA #RAS #Roughnecks #XFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dLk3Pphtdr — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) November 17, 2022

Johnson was a member of the Miami Dolphins as a rookie in 2022 before moving on to the XFL, where he played for the Houston Roughnecks. Over nine games, Johnson contributed off of the bench for the Roughnecks, posting 15 tackles and a sack despite never starting for the team.

Deslin Alexandre is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.41 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 261 out of 1634 DE from 1987 to 2023. #Jets https://t.co/Iw2g4XZIja pic.twitter.com/lByUUD3i83 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

Alexandre is a little more interesting. Not only is he a better athlete, but there were rumors during the draft process that the rookie was a prospect that the Packers were keeping tabs on.

A week before the draft, Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline claimed that Alexandre drew interest from both Green Bay and the Chicago Bears leading up to undrafted free agency. Alexandre ended up signing with the New York Jets, but he was picked up by the Bears’ practice squad following roster cutdowns. Over the last month, Alexandre was worked out by both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

If either of these players are signed by the Packers, expect them to be added to the practice squad. Currently, Green Bay has three practice squad outside linebackers — including international player pathways pass-rusher Kenneth Odumegwu. It’s unlikely that the Packers would need a fourth practice squad outside linebacker, but there remains the possibility that the team could be activating one of their practice squad players to the 53-man roster.