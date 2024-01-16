Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers’ depth at linebacker and edge to be put to the test

All things considered, the Packers are pretty healthy for their playoff push. Only six players are currently on injured reserve, and two of them are Tyler Davis and David Bakhtiari, who have been out since the preseason and Week 2, respectively.

But a couple of noteworthy injuries will stress the Packers’ depth. Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie both came out of Sunday’s game a bit dinged up, and with De’Vondre Campbell a bit of a question mark lately, inside linebacker could be thin, to say the least, on Saturday.

Then on the edge, Kingsley Enagbare has reportedly torn an ACL. Though not having a huge second season from a statistical perspective, Enagbare is a solid third in edge snaps this season. He also logged nearly 200 snaps on special teams in the regular season, ranking seventh on the team in that category. The Packers will need 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness to fill a bigger role, in addition to whatever snaps 2023 UDFA Brenton Cox can offer.

Facing a 49ers team that’s about as good as it gets in the NFL this year, the Packers will need their depth pieces to step up in a big way.

The “next man up” mantra is a tired cliche, but it’s true, and the Packers will have to lean on the next man at edge rusher with one of their top depth pieces on the shelf.

