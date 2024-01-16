Packers sign 3 players to futures deals

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers have signed three players to reserve/futures contracts for the 2024 season: outside linebacker Deslin Alexandre, outside linebacker Deandre Johnson and inside linebacker Christian Young. Reserve/futures contracts are short-term contracts that aren’t counted against the salary cap or roster count until the beginning of the next league year — deals typically reserved for current or former practice squad players.

Both Alexandre and Johnson were brought in for workouts on Monday. The thought was that maybe the pair of pass rushers could have assisted the Packers with their post-Kingsley Enagbare rotation in the playoffs, but it appears that we’ll have to wait until the summer to see live snaps from either one of them now.

Young is a hybrid inside linebacker/safety who joins Green Bay by way of the Seattle Seahawks. The hybrid defender was a member of the Packers’ practice squad for a while this season, meaning that he has a history in defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s system. The question now is if Barry will be back next year, something that still seems very much up in the air.

For what it’s worth, the Packers also worked out two CFL stars last week, which means that more reserve/futures deals could be down the pike. Whenever the team’s playoff run is over, expect a flurry of reserve/futures deals to be signed by the squad’s young practice squad members.