Reporting as Eligible - Songs are Poems

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On a new playoff episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt, and special guest Rich Madrid discuss the upcoming game against the 49ers, and the teacher versus the pupil. What are the similarities and differences between LaFleur and Shanahan, why does Barry’s defense kind of work against the 49ers, and will it work this time? Does the lack of depth in the 49er secondary give the Packers an edge? And is Brock Purdy actually, you know, good?

And of course, the guys take some time to revel in the blowout win against the Cowboys. How on earth did that happen? How much of it was Mike McCarthy? How did Luke Musgrave get that open? How good was Love’s game in a historical context? And when did we know that they Packers were definitely going to win? Plus, of course, listener questions!

